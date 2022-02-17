United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $265.59 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares MBS ETF worth $265,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 278,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,594. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.72 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

