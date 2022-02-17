United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $57,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 200,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.