United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.78 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

