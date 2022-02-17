United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $69,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.