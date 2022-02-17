United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.37

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$109.37 and traded as low as C$108.33. United Co.s shares last traded at C$108.38, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.30.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.