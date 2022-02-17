United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Research analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

