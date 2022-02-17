United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,493,610 shares.The stock last traded at $63.87 and had previously closed at $66.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $21,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $10,738,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

