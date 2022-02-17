United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

