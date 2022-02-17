Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.87

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.87 and traded as high as $54.33. Universal shares last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 88,276 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the third quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

