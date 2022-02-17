University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $1.19 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 3.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $657.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,670. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.