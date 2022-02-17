Untitled Investments LP Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for about 6.0% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 939.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,569 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 37.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 27.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
STNE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 86,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 2.37.
STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
