Untitled Investments LP Takes Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. EverCommerce accounts for 0.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of EverCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 11.37. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,725. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 13.68 and a 200 day moving average of 16.93.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

