Upfiring (UFR) Trading 179.9% Higher Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 179.9% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.23 million and $475.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00298857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.95 or 0.01169968 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.