Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.30. Approximately 400,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,885,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 185.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,701 shares of company stock valued at $307,745,784 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

