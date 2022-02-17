Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.86 million.Upwork also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

UPWK opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 75,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

