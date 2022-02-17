Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

UE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 161,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,417. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

