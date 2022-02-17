US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 87,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,364. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

