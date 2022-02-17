USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

USAC opened at $16.90 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

