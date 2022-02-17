USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

