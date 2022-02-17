USDK Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.64 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $113.64 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.50 or 0.07089343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.78 or 0.99781188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.