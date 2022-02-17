UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 50,126 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $9.31 on Thursday. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

USER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

