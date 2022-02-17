V3 Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT makes up about 0.2% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,819. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

