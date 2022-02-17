Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Vale worth $121,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

