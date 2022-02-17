Valley Forge Capital Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 16.3% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Moody’s worth $410,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

