Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,834. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

