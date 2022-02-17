Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,853. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

