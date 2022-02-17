Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys 131,338 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.31% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $47,624,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 785,820 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $27,261,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

