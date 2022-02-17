Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Purchases 1,137 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.30% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDP stock remained flat at $$23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

