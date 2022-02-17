Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.96. 321,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.36 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

