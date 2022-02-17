Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 47,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

VNQ stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

