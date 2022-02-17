Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,076,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,459,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,782,000 after buying an additional 121,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 477,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. 135,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,702. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.