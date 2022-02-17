Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

VSTA opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

