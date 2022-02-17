Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.440 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

