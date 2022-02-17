Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

