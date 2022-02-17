Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys 53,569 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises 4.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 402,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 29,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,608. The stock has a market cap of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

