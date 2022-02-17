Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra accounts for approximately 1.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Kaleyra worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 10,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

