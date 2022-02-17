Venator Management LLC Sells 102,500 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Venator Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Iteris comprises 1.0% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Venator Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Iteris worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,995. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

