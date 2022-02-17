Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

VERO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Venus Concept news, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,784,500 shares of company stock worth $2,242,160. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

