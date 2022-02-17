Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.23 Million in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 428,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,317,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIW opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

