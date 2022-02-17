Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,735 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 461,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.