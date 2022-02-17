Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $6.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $488.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.54 and its 200-day moving average is $500.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $438.81 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

