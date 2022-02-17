Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

