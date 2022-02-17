Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.43. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 64,053 shares trading hands.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

