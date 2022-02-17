Vestcor Inc Acquires 50,726 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 97.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

