Vestcor Inc Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Waste Connections by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.