Vestcor Inc Has $8.07 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

