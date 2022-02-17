Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

