VGI Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

VGI Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 4.8% of VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VGI Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $43,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

IAC traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.84. 5,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

