ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 164,798 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

