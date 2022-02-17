ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $32.35. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 865,206 shares traded.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

